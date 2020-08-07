First look at Lily James in new Netflix film Rebecca - see the photos The film will be released in October

Downton Abbey fans rejoice!

mages from Lily James' new film have been released, and they're sure to get you excited for her new romantic thriller, Rebecca.

Lily will star alongside the likes of Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas in the film, which is based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same title.

Lily will portray a newly married young woman who arrives at Manderley in England following a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer).

However, upon her return, she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Lily and Armie in Rebecca

The script has been adapted from the famous gothic novel by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, and is directed by Ben Wheatley.

Speaking about the role at a BAFTA masterclass held last year, 31-year-old Lily revealed that the adaption left her suffering "panic attacks".

The actress said: "I found it really hard to let go of the character [de Winter]. She’s really bullied and gaslighted, she lives in a difficult headspace. I kept having panic attacks after it finished, I couldn’t shake it off."

She also opened up about her time on Downton, calling it "high pressure" but "the best opportunity".

"I learned to do screen acting in the most high-pressured environment – I felt like I couldn’t make a mistake on Downton Abbey. But on the other hand it was the best opportunity I could ever have been given, it’s such an ensemble piece, so I was learning from the best straight away," Lily commented.

Rebecca will be released on Netflix on October 21, and also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

