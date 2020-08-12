Royal family member confirmed to star in major BBC drama Are you looking forward to seeing this royal family member star in the upcoming drama?

Are you looking forward to the next season of Strike? Starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger, the series follows detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin as they tackle a series of grisly investigations. Season four will follow the events of the fourth novel, Lethal White, and it looks like a member of the royal family will enjoy a major role on the show!

READ: Line of Duty fans on edge of their seats watching episode four cliffhanger

Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, will play Kinvara Chiswell, the second wife of Jasper Chiswell. In the novels, she is described as a redhead with a "high pitched, girlish voice" who is "hysterical and attention-seeking" who was previously hospitalised for exhaustion.

Lady Frederick Windsor is due to star in Strike season four

Lady Windsor is a prolific actress, and is perhaps best known for starring as Big Suze in Peep Show, as well as the grown-up version of Susan in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. She has also appeared in Two and a Half Men, Poirot and Endeavour.

READ: Midsomer Murders star John Nettles looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

The mum-of-two married her husband, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, back in 2009. She recently opened up to Tatler about her lockdown experience, saying: "The teachers have been really brilliant, but I've been loath to stick my six-year-old in front of a screen all day long. She hasn't done a lot of the lessons, so she's probably a bit behind. I'm not doing brilliantly, that's for sure."

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of the popular BBC show?

She added: "It's been alright, but I've been frustrated and tired and stressed out like everyone else. Children need to socialise and they get extremely bored if they don't, and I've not been covering myself in glory with this online learning thing."