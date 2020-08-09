Will there be a series two of A Suitable Boy? Are you watching the drama?

If you're on the hunt for a new drama series to get stuck into, then BBC's latest offering could be the answer. A Suitable Boy premiered on the channel last month and has proved hugely popular with both viewers and critics.

Could A Suitable Boy be back for another series?

The programme comprises of six episodes written by Pride & Prejudice writer Andrew Davies and BAFTA-winning director Mira Nair, and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. So will there be more episodes? Here's what we know…

BBC are yet to announce that the series will be renewed for a second season. Although the six episodes form the basis of Vikram's novel, the popularity of the show certainly means the story could go further. However, given the restrictions surrounding filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely fans will see more from Lata and her family anytime soon.

Viewers are loving the show so far

The show tells the story of passionate literature student Lata Mehra as she embarks on a quest to find love. Her mother is keen to find her a "suitable boy" to marry, but on Lata's journey, she finds more than love as she discovers herself, independence and freedom. Plenty of watchers at home have been taking to social media to give their reviews on the programme. One person tweeted: "One episode in and I'm really hooked on #asuitableboy the filming and attention to detail makes this a great series. Well done #AndrewDavies and #BBC."

The programme is based on the 1993 novel

A second person commented: "#ASuitableBoy what a beautiful show! I had to read the book twice to get the grip of all the characters n the story, now I'm almost jealous of those who would get to watch the series and then read the book for they won't miss any piece of the masterpiece!" Meanwhile, a third hailed the historical context behind the drama, tweeting: "May be because of my interest towards the subject of "partition" but I totally loved the 1st episode of #Asuitableboy. Rarely has any series first episode got me hooked like how this one did. Hope it sustains further."

