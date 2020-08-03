Did you spot this royal family member in Titanic? The actress played Dorothy Gibson on the show

Julian Fellowes' penned the miniseries Titanic back in 2012 - and while it had an all-star cast including Toby Jones and Jenna Coleman, did you know that there was also a member of the royal family aboard the ship?

In the series, Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, played Dorothy Gibson, a real-life passenger who survived the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

Sophie plays Dorothy Gibson in the miniseries

Speaking about how she felt the show was similar to Downton Abbey, Sophie previously told The Telegraph: "I think I am in love with Lady Mary. Rather deeply, in fact. Julian writes all his characters so thoughtfully. With Titanic you have all the first-class passengers interwoven with wonderful stories about the maids and the engineers, the people downstairs in the galleys.

"People are as obsessed with Downton's valet Bates and housemaid Anna as they are with Lady Mary and Matthew. Julian has absolutely captured that scope with Titanic."

The actress has previously starred in a variety of shows including Sanditon

Speaking about her role as Dorothy, she said: "[She was] a silent movie star of the era. American. The difference between the American way of doing things, especially the movie star's way of doing things, and the very restrained polite English way of doing things should be quite marked.

"I think she has a flirtation with everyone because she needs to be admired very much... I think my favourite scene is when my character is dancing with the young Jack, and lots of men... and this is what Dorothy needs in life."

Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen's first cousin. Sophie, who is also incidentally the half-sister of Claudia Winkleman, is a professional actress, and has appeared in several different TV shows, including Trust, Two and a Half Men and Big Suze in the hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.