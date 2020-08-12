Heartbeat actor David Lonsdale posted a touching tribute to his late co-star and friend Derek Fowlds after his sad passing.

David, who played the role of David Stockwell in the ITV police drama for a number of years throughout its run, posted a picture of Derek from behind the scenes, accompanied by a caption that paid homage to his former colleague.

David played David Stockwell in Heartbeat

He wrote: "Desperately sad news that this wonderful and talented man has left us. Derek Fowlds squeezed every last drop out of life and he was an inspiration. RIP Del, your renditions of Sweet Caroline will live forever. With Bill last day filming in the village he loved x #heartbeat."

David posted this touching tribute to his co-star

Many of David's followers were clearly fans of the show and Derek and commented underneath sharing their own heartfelt messages. One person wrote: "Oh no, how sad!!!! This gentleman was a legend, loved him in Heartbeat. RIP Derek." Another tweeted: "Yes just heard this very sad news David, he was a legend, and fabulous actor. The world is a sadder place today without him. We have lost so many talented people recently, and now Derek has left us."

Derek passed away in January 2020

Derek, who played Sergeant Oscar Blaketon, was a much-loved character who remained a staple part of the show for all 18 series. But sadly, the actor died in January this year. As well as his long running role in Heartbeat as Oscar Blaketon, Derek was known for his other TV work including Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister as Bernard Wolley, and as Mr Derek in The Basil Brush Show from 1969 until 1973. Other credits of his include: Inspector Morse, Affairs of the Heart and Die Kinder. The actor was battling pneumonia at the Royal United Hospital in Bath when he suffered complications from heart failure and sepsis which sadly took his life at the age of 82. At his funeral, his former co-star Basil Brush recited a poem during the service.

