Heartbeat star David Lonsdale posted a sweet tribute to his daughter on social media to celebrate her work as an NHS front-line nurse.

The actor, who played David Stockwell in the show, uploaded a picture of daughter, Annie, earlier this year shortly after the coronavirus lockdown, expressing his pride and admiration for her, as well as pleading his followers to follow guidelines.

David, 57, wrote: "This is my daughter Annie leaving our house for work this morning. She is a staff nurse on the respiratory ward at Southport Hospital. To help her and her colleagues in the NHS please follow the advice and where possible, stay at home."

This is my daughter Annie leaving our house for work this morning. She is a staff nurse on the respiratory ward at Southport Hospital. To help her and her colleagues in the NHS please follow the advice and where possible, stay at home. pic.twitter.com/f8B0nX20NU — David Lonsdale (@David_Lonsdale_) March 26, 2020

Many of David's followers were quick to share his pride for Annie's work. One person commented underneath: "What a lovely young Lady, you must be so proud of her. I'm definitely staying at home, missing my grandchildren so much but all worth it to keep safe." Another wrote: "Tell her thank you for helping to keep us all safe, I only go out to walk Minnie right quick. then I play with her indoors for extra exercise, Minnie says thanks also she also says David one of her favourite Heartbeat characters."

The actor first appeared in the police drama for brief stints during series three and four and then five and seven, but he soon became a more regular member of the Heartbeat family from series eight onwards. When he began appearing on the show more frequently, his character became less "village buffoon" and more a comedic role but his heart of gold remained throughout. Soon after Heartbeat wrapped, David had two more roles in Corrie (2011 and 2013) and also tried his hand at other soaps such as Casualty and Emmerdale. His most recent part came in the form of a desk sergeant in the Downton Abbey feature film in 2019.

