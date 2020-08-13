Jason Watkins' detective show McDonald & Dodds is coming back for season two ITV has confirmed that the show will indeed be back for season two

ITV has confirmed the exciting news that the hit show McDonald & Dodds, which starred Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins are unlikely crime-fighting partners, will be returning for season two.

The series follows DCI McDonald, a feisty officer who has transferred from the Met to picturesque Bath, who is partnered up with the quiet and unassuming DS Dodds, who proves to be something of a genius when it comes to solving the clues in a murder mystery. The synopsis reads: "Thrown together seemingly with nothing in common, they forge a rumbustious, and ultimately highly effective crime-solving partnership."

McDonalds & Dodds is coming back

Speaking about season two, ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: "We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds. The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life."

Mammoth Screen’s Director of Drama, Preethi Mavahalli added: "We are thrilled that Robert Murphy’s clever storytelling was a hit with audiences earlier this year. McDonald & Dodds are a quirkily unique investigative team brought to life beautifully by Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins. We’re really pleased ITV have commissioned more films and look forward to returning to film in Bath."

Did you enjoy the first season of the crime show?

Fans took to social media to discuss season one when it premiered back in March, with one person writing: "Already five minutes into #McDonaldandDodds and all the crime cliches have come out already. Essentially it is Agatha Christie style in Bath. Sign me up!" Another added: "Absolutely loving #mcdonaldanddodds @Jason__Watkins at his absolute best. If you’re looking for an acting masterclass, watch and learn, he’s the boss."