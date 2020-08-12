If you missed Tina and Bobby the first time around, then have no fear as ITV are airing the drama once again for all to enjoy!

The series, which was first shown back in 2017, stars Outlaw King's Lorne MacFadyen as former footballer Bobby Moore and former Our Girl star Michelle Keegan as his wife Tina. The drama tells the story of the real life couple's marriage from when and how they met, to the 1966 World Cup and Bobby's sad death in 1993. At the time of the show's release, leading star Michelle appeared on This Morning to discuss her role as Tina, and even revealed her and husband Mark Wright's surprising close connection to the real life couple.

Michelle as Tina in the ITV drama

"Our house literally is where Tina and Bobby used to live, we drive past it every day," she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. She continued: "Mark is a big, big West Ham fan. He obviously knew who Bobby was straight away, and knew all the players as well. He was so excited. And all his friends are obviously all West Ham fans and supporters as well, so they're all really excited to watch. He knew all the [wives] names [too]."

Michelle with Tina Moore

During the same chat, the actress also opened up about meeting the real Tina while filming. "I met her at the read through and she was lovely, and a week before we finished she came on set and I met her [again] and she was lovely. They were like the first golden couple of the time," she explained.

Michelle and Mark have lived in their gorgeous £2 million Essex home for a number of years now. However, the husband and wife are now planning on moving to a new property. In October 2019, the couple bought another property down the road from their current home in the hope of renovating it into a farmhouse – and have already begun construction work.

Michelle and Mark have lived in their Essex home for many years now

In July, the couple had their planning application granted by Epping Council's planning chiefs earlier this month, and have wasted no time in tearing down their farmhouse to get work started on construction of their new five-bedroom mansion. Architects' drawings submitted to the council show that the home will feature a bar, makeup room, dressing room and gym, along with a playroom, sparking speculation that the couple are planning to start a family soon.

