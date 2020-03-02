ITV's brand new detective drama McDonald and Dodds aired on Sunday night, and followed an unlikely pair of police officers – ambitious McDonald and unassuming Dodds – as they uncover murders in the city of Bath. The show appeared to be an instant hit with viewers, who took to Twitter to discuss the premiere.

One person wrote: "Already 5 minutes into #McDonaldandDodds and all the crime cliches have come out already. Essentially it is Agatha Christie style in Bath. Sign me up!" Another added: "Absolutely loving #mcdonaldanddodds @Jason__Watkins at his absolute best. If you’re looking for an acting masterclass, watch and learn, he’s the boss." A third person wrote: "#mcdonaldanddodds was brilliant. Thanks again for a performance that keeps us hooked." However, others might need a little more convincing, with one tweeting: "If you love the worst of daytime TV (like Rosemary and Thyme) you are going to love #McDonaldandDodds... dreadful stuff."

Jason Watkins, who plays Dodds, previously opened up about his role in the show, and revealed that he knew it would be an instant hit. He said: "I found the script immediately engaging. I always know a good script – when you’re reading it you start speaking the lines out loud, with ideas about how you might play the role. That doesn’t always happen, but I found that with Dodds. I also liked the fact that Dodds is not a front footed, thrusting copper. He is slow, interesting, very bright and slightly unworldly in some ways. He has this rather brilliant analytical brain and an open naivety about him. He’s such an interesting mix – a really honest person."

