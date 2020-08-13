George Clarke revealed the exciting news that he is set to front a brand new TV show with a very special family member.

Taking to Instagram recently, the Amazing Spaces presenter posted a gorgeous picture of his husky dog Loki and told his followers they're both starring in a new programme together!

George and his dog Loki have been filming a brand new show

The architect captioned the photo: "During lockdown I was given the most incredible, unique opportunity to make a one-off series featuring this fella @loki.blu.husky." He continued: "It's probably the best series I've ever made in my career and Loki had the best time! I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to make it... coming soon to @channel4 @nationaltrust #architecture #walk." George didn't reveal much more about what viewers can expect from the show, however, given the photo and the hashtags, it's likely to be outdoors themed – and we can't wait to watch!

Many of George's followers were quick to comment underneath the post expressing their excitement for the upcoming show. One person wrote: "Can't think of a better person to do it George. You have so much enthusiasm and passion in every you do, very inspiring!!! Just what we need in these times of doom, gloom and sorrow." Another person commented: "Can't wait to see the programme...you're very lucky George."

George posted a lovely tribute to his daughter for her birthday

George also wowed his followers more recently by posting a lovely tribute to his daughter Iona for her birthday, and many were taken back by the resemblance. George captioned the image: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Iona #13. Iona, I love you more than the moon, the stars and the angels." One follower commented: "She looks a lot like her Daddy! Happy Birthday Iona," while another said: "She is so like you!" Later, the celebrity architect shared a photo of all three of his children in a pool. George also shares sons Emilio and Georgie with his ex-wife Catriona.

