Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise Ardal was replaced by Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker

DI Jack Mooney, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, said his goodbyes to the Saint Marie police department as he exited much-loved BBC show Death in Paradise back in January 2020. Although viewers were certain that the detective would leave to pursue a relationship with Anna (played by Nina Wadia), Jack decided to head back to London to reunite with his daughter Siobhan.

Ardal, who joined the series in 2017, has opened up on whether he'd ever make a return to the show. The 54-year-old told HELLO! and other reporters: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion."

MORE: Death in Paradise stars Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert swap roles

Many thought Jack would leave with Anna

The Father Ted actor continued: "I really felt that in terms of you know, as an acting job, it was wonderful and varied and incredibly busy. Jack's pretty much in every scene so you've got an awful lot of stuff to get through every day and I just feel from that point of view alone like, there was nowhere else to go." Ardal also explained how his departure from the show was not exactly a quick decision. "When I started, I kind of always [thought] in the back of my head you do three series and that's kind of it." He continued: "[And] in terms of the character, there's a danger that you'll end up treading water and pulling out the same tricks time after time."

MORE: The surprising reason why Death in Paradise is filmed in the Caribbean

Ardal has been on the show since 2017

Death in Paradise recently resumed filming season ten of the hit show, with Josephine Jobert returning to the show as Florence Cassell. Teasing the upcoming storyline, the synopsis read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.