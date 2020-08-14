Heartbeat may not have released any new episodes for nearly ten years, but re-watching the old series never gets old and is watched daily by its loyal fans.

Thanks to ITV airing classic episodes, viewers are no doubt loving seeing the old familiar faces from the show from the likes of Duncan Bell, Jason Durr and Peter Benson – who were regular stars on the programme for during its eighteen year run. One star in particular, Peter, who played Bernie Scripps in the police drama, was a much-loved character who was a staple part of the show for the fifteen years he appeared. But sadly, the actor passed away in recent years. Find out what happened here…

Peter as Bernie Scripps in Heartbeat

Peter Benson in Heartbeat

Peter was an established stage and screen actor throughout his career. He began working in acting on the stage, and appeared in the famed show by Stephen Sondheim, Assassins. Peter first appeared in the ITV drama in 1995 and popped up every so often until the show ended in 2010. Peter's character was Bernie Scripps – the proprietor to Aidensfield Garage who also worked as a mechanic, taxi driver and funeral director, so it's safe to say his character was always busy. Bernie was also a father figure to David Lonsdale's character, David Stockwell, who worked as his assistant and the garage.

The actor was in the show for fifteen years

What else was Peter Benson known for?

Throughout his career, Peter was lucky enough to secure roles in multiple well-known TV shows and films. He appeared in shows such as Blackadder, Coronation Street, Lovejoy, Doctor Who, A Touch of Frost and a number of BBC Television Shakespeare series. Prior to Heartbeat, he also had a regular part in the soap Albion Market in the mid-eighties. Peter also undertook work on the big screen. His credits include Cry of the Banshee, The First Great Train Robbery and Tess.

Peter in A Touch of Frost

How did Peter Benson die?

On the 6 September 2018, Peter sadly died aged 75 after suffering a short illness. A number of his Heartbeat co-stars paid tribute to the actor after his passing. Steven Blakeley, who played PC Geoff Younger, said: "Farewell Peter Benson. You made me laugh so much. There'll never be another like you – talented, kind and gentle in equal measure. Bless you and rest well sir." Fellow actress and Heartbeat star Lisa Kay wrote on social media: "Such sad news that the wonderful Peter Benson has passed away. He was always a total gentleman and great fun to work with. He was dearly loved and shall be missed terribly by his Heartbeat family. RIP Peter."

