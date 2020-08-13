We can't believe it's almost been a year since the Downton Abbey film was released and clearly the stars of the motion picture are also feeling nostalgic.

Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates in the ITV drama series and film, posted a 'flashback Friday' photo to her Instagram last week to celebrate the movie's first anniversary.

In the post, the cast are all gather for a professional shot, with Joanne accompanying the photo with a caption that read: "#Flashbackfriday It has been nearly a year since the Downton Abbey Film came out! #timeflies. You can now catch it on #skycinema." It seems Joanne's followers were also in disbelief that a year had already passed. One person commented: "How has it been nearly a year!" While a second person agreed: "I cant believe its been that long!!"

Many of the Liar star's other followers were quick to flood the comments section with praise for the film and actress' performance. One person wrote: "It was definitely the best film of the year! All was amazing: the storyline, the actors..." A second person wrote: "I watched Downton Abbey in quarantine and I loved it! The movie was so beautiful."

Meanwhile, a third fan gushed: "Bringing this show to the big screen is quite an achievement. It looks stellar and worked pretty well. Oh and Anna comes up with the idea to save the day in a way only she can you that, I couldn't be more satisfied. I hope there are at least two more in the pipeline..."

After last year's hugely successful film adaption of Julian Fellowes' drama, fans have been begging for a sequel, and there have been hints and speculation about a follow-up ever since. Shortly after the film's release, producer Gareth Neame confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline.

But, as with anything, not to mention the delay in production across the film and television industry due to the coronavirus outbreak, the when is the crucial point. In April this year, Gareth stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "We are totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back. During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can." We'll just have to be patient!

