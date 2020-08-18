Plenty of Netflix fans have been obsessing over the brand new season of reality TV show, Selling Sunset. The programme, which first aired last year, focuses on the glitzy and glamourous lives of The Oppenheim Group's real estate agents, who sell some of the most expensive and luxurious properties in Los Angeles.

MORE: All you need to know about Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim's love life

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix Selling Sunset season three trailer

If, like us, you've been enjoying binge-watching the show, then you'll be familiar with one particular Oppenheim Group member, Mary Fitzgerald. The 39-year-old has worked with the agency, owned and run by Jason Oppenheim, for many years now and is a staple part of the Selling Sunset family. At the end of season two, viewers were delighted the see Mary tie the knot with her beau Romain. But what else is there to know about her relationship history? Here's the low-down…

MORE: Fans saying same thing about Below Deck on Netflix

Mary is a regular on Netflix's Selling Sunset

What happened to Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald's first husband?

In series one of the reality programme, Mary opened up to viewers explaining that she had married been twice in the past and that her first husband had sadly passed away. "I've been married twice before. My first husband passed away and my second husband, it just didn't work out. It wasn't the right relationship." Although Mary often touches upon her private life both on the show and on social media, the cause of her first husband's death is unknown.

Mary married her third husband Romain in October last year

How many times has Selling Sunset's Mary been married?

In total Mary has been married three times. Selling Sunset fans will be aware that Mary got engaged to her boyfriend Romain in series one, and the pair tied the knot in a French-themed wedding in LA at the end of season two. Mary often posts pictures of the loved up couple on her Instagram page, and even shared these unseen clips and images from their special day. Mary captioned the post: "Here are a few more you haven't yet seen paying tribute to our fur babies, our amazing families, bridal party, and of course our officiant/bridesmaid @nicolekristinla who made the ceremony personal, hilarious and completely unforgettable."

Mary posted these images from the big day on her Instagram

Does Selling Sunset's Mary have kids?

Mary has one son, Austin, who she welcomed when she was 16 years old. On the show, Mary opened up about her experience as a teen mother: "It absolutely shaped my life, I had to fight from a young age to survive and succeed. I think it taught me to be more compassionate to others for sure." Her son keeps out of the spotlight, but he made a brief appearance to walk his mum down the aisle.

Who else has Selling Sunset's Mary dated?

Mary has also been open about who she's dated in the past. During season one, it was revealed that Mary had dated owner of the Oppenheim Group, Jason. Although the relationship didn't work out, the two remain firm friends and continue to work together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.