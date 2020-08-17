All you need to know about Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim's love life Jason spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the show, his relationships and work

Thanks to its gorgeous backdrop, jaw-dropping homes and juicy drama, Selling Sunset has become the reality show that has got everyone talking. Fans of the show will be familiar with Jason Oppenheim, who co-owns the real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother Brett. But many might be less aware of his relationship history.

Jason, along with fellow Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, spoke to HELLO! Exclusively about his time on the show and his career, all while showing us his incredible home in Los Angeles. The business-owner also discussed his romantic history. Intrigued to know more? Here's all the details…

Is Jason Oppenheim single?

Jason, revealed to HELLO! that he is currently enjoying the single life. "I'm happy being single at the moment," the broker stated. However, he isn't ruling out the prospect of love altogether. "I prefer being happy so I'm open to either," he said, adding: "I'm not someone that needs a girlfriend to be happy, but I've been happy in a relationship."

Jason spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his career and time on the show

On the show, Jason's work ethic is clear. So much so that the former attorney also explained that he was surprised by the amount of focus on personal lives away from real estate while filming for the show. "Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn't have signed up for it," he admits. "I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn't be that popular! I've come to accept the idea that I'm on more of a reality show than a real-estate show."

Who has Jason Oppenheim dated in the past?

Fans of the show will know that Jason in fact dated co-star and Oppenheim Group colleague Mary Fitzgerald, who he has known for a number of years, for a short while in the past. Although the relationship wasn't meant to be, the two remained firm friends and continue to work together. The couple even share two dogs – Niko and Zelda – together. Since then, Mary has found love with Romain and the two got hitched at the end of the second series.

Jason previously dated colleague and fellow Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald

Who is Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim?

After a successful career in law, Jason, 43, decided to move to the property industry and began running The Oppenheim Group with his brother Brett. His agency is considered as a Top Agent in LA by the Hollywood Reporter and his clientele include many famous names from Orlando Bloom to Jessica Alba.

After welcoming HELLO! into his gorgeous home, Jason explained the importance of having a luxurious property of his own while working in the industry. "In this industry, I think it's important to have an impressive property – and I think it's important to live in a location where you are doing business." He added: "When I tell people that I own several properties in the Hollywood Hills and I am encouraging them to buy a property in the area, I think it speaks volumes that I put my money where my mouth is."

