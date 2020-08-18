Fans saying same thing about Below Deck on Netflix Have you watched the reality show?

Below Deck has got everybody talking since the first two series landed on Netflix. The reality programme first aired in 2014 on Bravo and consists of seven seasons, and the show has reached new audiences thanks to its presence on the streaming platform.

MORE: Princess Diana musical is coming to Netflix - and fans are divided

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Selling Sunset season three official trailer

The reality show focuses on the personal and professional lives of crew members working on board a mega-yacht during charting season. With big personalities, high standards to maintain and difficult customers – the show is not without its drama.

It's safe to say that fans have become hooked on the show with the episodes trending on Netflix recently, and the viewers all had a very similar reaction while watching. Taking to social media, plenty of watchers at home expressed how "obsessed" they had become with the show, and many were even begging Netflix to upload more seasons to the website. One person on Twitter wrote: "Literally just binge watched two full seasons of #BelowDeck on #Netflix in two days! amazing series, I'm addicted! #Netflix please put the other five seasons on your UK platform!"

MORE: All you need to know about Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim's love life

The Bravo show is available to watch on Netflix

Another echoed this, tweeting: "I'm loving @BelowDeck on @netflix, but why are there only two series. It's not enough! #BelowDeck @capthlr." A third took to asking Netflix the question as they wrote: "Would really like to know when @NetflixUK will be adding the rest of the seasons of @BelowDeck please #netflix #BelowDeck."

Many others were keen to share the love for the programme, admitting it had become their guilty pleasure. "I don't know what happened, but we've become guilty-pleasure hooked on #BelowDeck on Netflix," wrote a fan, with another adding: "Still horribly obsessed with #BelowDeck on @netflix - trashy tv yet easy and entertaining!" The cast of the show consists of the Captain, Lee Rosbach, First Officer Aleks Taldykin and stewardesses Kat Held, Adrienne Gang and Samantha Orme.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.