We may not be getting new episodes of Gavin and Stacey anytime soon, however, while fans wait with baited breath to hear about the future of the show, they may be pleased to know that two of its stars will be reuniting on screen very soon.

Joanna Page, best known for her role as Stacey Shipman, and Melanie Walters, best known for playing her on-screen mum Gwen, are set to appear on the brand new series of Supermarket Sweep! According to Digital Spy, the former co-stars will be participating in the new series of the fun gameshow hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal and Jennie McAlpine.

Joanna Page and Melanie Walters are reuniting!

The two stars of the sitcom are just two of the star studded line-up, which also includes Frankie and Wayne Bridge, JLS singers JB Gill and Aston Merrygold and Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen among many others, for the new episodes starting from September 1.

Rylan will host the new series of Supermarket Sweep

Ever since the 2020 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey, fans have been desperate to know if more episodes are on the cards. Although a new series is yet to be announced, writer Ruth Jones recently gave the latest update on her and co-writer James Corden's working together again.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: "James and I did Zoom a few times. But we didn't do any writing. In fact, I remember us both saying how uncreative we both felt. And since then we've not even mentioned work, just talked about the family and how we're feeling. It does seem like a waste doesn't it, not to have spent all those lockdown hours writing? But I just couldn't get into the groove." The actress, who played Nessa in the comedy, also revealed that she and James will be working on a project together in the future, explaining: "It may not be Gavin and Stacey. But it'll be something."

