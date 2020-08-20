Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones and James Corden reveal video calls in lockdown Fans are desperate for another instalment of the hit sitcom

Fans are dying to know what happened next following Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special cliffhanger, and Ruth Jones has given her latest update on her and James Corden's writing process - but it doesn't sound like things are going too well.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine, she said: "James and I did Zoom a few times. But we didn’t do any writing. In fact, I remember us both saying how uncreative we both felt. And since then we’ve not even mentioned work, just talked about the family and how we’re feeling. It does seem like a waste doesn’t it, not to have spent all those lockdown hours writing? But I just couldn’t get into the groove."

She also revealed that she and James will be working on a project together in the future, explaining: "It may not be Gavin and Stacey. But it’ll be something."

The pair previously hinted about the series' future back in April. Chatting to Metro about the incredible success of the Christmas special, which was watched by 18.5million people, they said: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment. We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

Fans are keen to know what happened after the Christmas special cliffhanger

The Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore added: "These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I'm longing to find out what happens next."