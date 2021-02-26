Gavin and Stacey's James Corden and Ruth Jones break silence over show's future Would you like to see more episodes of Gavin and Stacey?

After Gavin and Stacey left viewers with the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers two years ago in the show's Christmas special, fans have been desperate to hear whether the popular sitcom would be coming back for more episodes.

The show's creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, previously hinted about the series' future last year. As classic episodes of the beloved sitcom air on BBC One, find out what they had to say...

WATCH: Ruth Jones reveals when she will start writing Gavin and Stacey again

Chatting to Metro about the incredible success of the Christmas special, which was watched by 18.5million people, they said: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment.

"We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

Ruth and James hinted about more episodes

The BBC are clearly also keen for the show to come back, as the Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore added: "These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I'm longing to find out what happens next."

The Christmas special saw the Shipman and West families meet up in Barry to celebrate their special day, where Smithy introduces his soon-to-be fiancée, Sonia, to the family. However, it's clear that Sonia doesn't really fit in with the family, and after she heads home Nessa admits to Smithy that she is in love with him, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger after she proposes.

The Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger

Fans were shocked by the final moments on the episode, with one writing: "James Corden I respect what you’re doing in America but unfortunately I am going to need you to take an extended leave from Late Late Show to be in Barry Island filming season four of #GavinandStacey which is your own fault for that cliffhanger."

Another person added: "The best cliffhanger in British tv history EVER i’m going to spend the rest of my life thinking about this."

