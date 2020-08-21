Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reveals exciting new project The actor recently spoke about the event on The One Show

Hugh Bonneville has clearly been keeping busy during lockdown. The actor, perhaps best known for his role in Downton Abbey as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, has been preparing for a very exciting new project.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville shares adorable message from onscreen grandson

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville looks unrecognisable during appearance on The One Show

The 56-year-old is set to make a guest appearance at the Chichester Festival Theatre Movies and Music event over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend, and the actor has a special role in the festivities.

MORE: Fans poke fun at Hugh Bonneville's latest snap for hilarious reason

The actor has clearly been keeping in lockdown

Speaking on The One Show recently, Hugh explained how he was currently working with theatre groups in the area to prepare for coronavirus restrictions to be limited, when he shared the exciting news of the event. The star told the presenters: "Well this is down at Chichester Festival Theatre, and it's their way of reminding the public that it's still there and it's ready to go, it's waiting in the wings for its return."

He continued: "It's doing a wonderful weekend over the Bank Holiday weekend. [...] I'm kicking off Monday morning, Bank Holiday Monday reading some stories with some puppeteers for the younger folk." The Downton Abbey star also shared information about the event on his Instagram page, much to the delight of his followers.

Hugh Bonneville posted information about the event on his Instagram

After posting a poster from the festival, Hugh wrote in the caption: "Tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a fantastic Bank Holiday weekend celebrating the arts and reminding us that @chichesterft is waiting eagerly in the wings for its cue light to turn from red to green." Fans were thrilled, with one person writing: "Yay! Can't wait," while another said: "Wonderful."

Meanwhile, the actor has shocked fans recently with his considerable weight loss and his appearance on the BBC evening show left viewers unable to recognise him. At the time, social media was flooded with comments on Hugh's appearance. One person commented: "Hugh Bonneville is unrecognisable on #TheOneShow he's lost loads of weight!" A second person tweeted: "Wow, I didn't recognise Hugh Bonneville on #TheOneShow to start with! What a transformation!" A third person even wrote: "Blimey, Hugh Bonneville is half the man he used to be #TheOneShow."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.