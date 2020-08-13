Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville shares adorable message from onscreen grandson This text message from the young actor is adorable

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is understandably very proud of his role as Robert Crawley in the hit period drama, particularly since the Earl of Grantham is the grandfather to several adorable youngsters, all of whom call him 'Donk', both in the show and in real life!

The actor recently shared an adorable text message from Zac Barker, who plays young George Crawley alongside his brother, Oliver. Sharing the text, where Zac reveals that Robert was the culprit in their game of Downton Abbey Cluedo, Hugh wrote: "Keeping connected with the (fictional) family. Correspondence with Zac who, alternating with his brother Oliver, played little George in ‘Downton Abbey’. They and their sister Megan are [nine] now. #timeflies."

He also shared a snap of his onscreen daughter, Michelle Dockery, posing with the identical boys, who are triplets alongside their sister, Megan, and wrote: "Second pic is the boys with their screen ‘Mama' during filming of the movie in 2018."

Zac reached out to 'Donk' after playing Downton Abbey Cluedo

Hugh often hears from the boys, as Olivier also got in touch back in May to show him a magic trick. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Notting Hill star wrote: "Oliver from #DowntonAbbey using his time in lockdown to learn a new skill... #dressingfordinner #magic #MagicGeorge #Donk. @barkertriplets." In the video, Oliver shows a clever sleight of hand with a deck of cards.

Hugh also shared a throwback of Michelle with Oliver and Zac

Hugh's followers were delighted to see the youngster looking so grown up, with one writing: "He’s so big! So nice to see him!" while another added: "Love that he still calls you Donk." A third person wrote: "He hasn’t changed has he? So cute!"