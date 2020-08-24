Viewers were left feeling particularly gripped on Sunday night after watching the penultimate episode of A Suitable Boy. The BBC drama, which stars Tabu, Tanya Maniktala and Ishaan Khatter, tells the story of Lata Mehra and her quest to find love, and it seems the episode left fans feeling shocked.

After Lata finds herself having to decide between three potential suitors, elsewhere Maan found himself in a tricky situation and ended up stabbing his friend, Firoz after a misunderstanding. Plenty took to social media to react to the shocking twist. One person wrote: "OMG, what a bombshell." A second said: "Shock twist in A Suitable Boy tonight!"

Maan found himself in hot water during episode five

Plenty of other fans at home echoed this feeling, with a third commenting: "A brilliant episode! Cannot wait for the finale tomorrow! Why was nobody helping Firoz thoughhhhhhh?!!!!!" While another expressed their desire for a second season: "Okay wow what an episode, the drama is impeccable it needs a season 2 #ASuitableBoy."

However, BBC are yet to announce that the series will be renewed for a second season. Although the six episodes form the basis of Vikram's novel, the popularity of the show certainly means the story could go further. The drama comprises of six episodes written by Pride & Prejudice writer Andrew Davies and BAFTA-winning director Mira Nair, and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Vikram Seth.

The BBC series is based on the Vikram Seth book of the same name

Overall the show has received positive reviews from fans and critics. One person tweeted: "Having read the book about seven times and then watching this as a series adaptation, #ASuitableBoy is worth the watch. Skipped a lot of parts from the book, but the thing worth commendable is the Indian Classical background score which brings everything together beautifully." A second tweeted: "A beautiful book and so far seemingly a beautiful adaptation. And Tanya Manitkala is so graceful. #ASuitableBoy."

