A Suitable Boy has proved perfect Sunday night viewing and many have thoroughly enjoyed watching the drama. The series, which started on the BBC last month, is based on Vikram Seth's epic novel of the same name and tells the story of Lata Mehra on her quest to find love.

As well as the picturesque scenery and heart-warming storyline, viewers have been loving seeing Tanya Maniktala star as the leading actress. So who is the actress? Here's all you need to know…

Tanya Maniktala is new to the acting world

Who is Tanya Maniktala?

Tanya Maniktala is a 22-year-old Indian actor who hasn't been in the business for long; and her part in A Suitable Boy as Lata is only her second on-screen role. Not long before landing her role in the BBC drama, Tanya was studying English Literature at the University of Dehli, from which she graduated in 2018. While at university, Tanya discovered her love for drama by taking part is society productions and soon after she auditioned for A Suitable Boy. Tanya's first role in acting was in the Indian series Flames, playing the role of Ishita.

Tanya plays lead role, Lata

Who does Tanya Maniktala play in A Suitable Boy?

Tanya takes on the lead role as Lata in the series. In the wake of India's new independence, Lata is determined to stay focused on her own. Her mother is keen to find her a "suitable boy" to marry, but on Lata's journey, she finds more than love as she discovers herself, independence and freedom. The historical backdrop plays a role in the story of A Suitable Boy, particularly when Lata discovers that her love interest, a fellow student called Kabir Durrani, is Muslim therefore their romance is forbidden by her mother. Lata is then left with the dilemma of being torn between family and her heart.

A Suitable Boy is based on the Vikram Seth novel of the same name

What has Tanya Maniktala said about her role?

Speaking to Radio Times, Tanya explained how her own life growing up in India was at the forefront of her mind while playing the role. "I grew up with these stories of the partition, and I feel like many – almost the entire cast, most of whom are older than I am, they have grown up with these stories too, and they have witnessed their parents go through this, their grandparents go through all of that, so I feel like it's a part of our identity, it's a part of what we've grown up with, so we can’t really ever extract that from who we really are, and that adds so much reality to the characters because we all – we live in those characters every day."

