A spin-off series from The A Word, Ralph and Katie, has been commissioned, the BBC announced on Monday. Viewers will continue to see well-loved characters from the drama Ralph (played by Leon Harrop) and Katie (played by Sarah Gordy) on screen as they watch their journey as a newly married couple.

MORE: Why Death in Paradise star Ralf Little thought he had been reported as dead

Loading the player...

WATCH: The A Word series three

The show will focus on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds – whose wedding was shown at the end of series three of The A Word – and the challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down's Syndrome. It's not yet known when the new programme will air, but it will consist of six 30-minute episodes.

MORE: The A Word star Pooky Quesnel reveals moving true story behind character's plot

Katie played by Sarah Gordy

Writer of the show, Peter Bowker, said in a statement: "Ralph and Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen. Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series."

Meanwhile the actor playing Katie, Sarah Gordy, also opened up about her excitement for the new show. "It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in Series 3 of The A Word. The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie's married life," she said.

Ralph is played by Leon Harrop

Fans of The A Word sang its praises when series three aired earlier this year so no doubt the new series will delight many more. Taking to Twitter, many expressed their love for the show highlighting important issues such as autism and down syndrome.

One person wrote: "Just started catching up on #theAword was a bit too close to home in 2016 when first aired as we were going through diagnosis with my son but captures the emotions. Amazing! @theaworduk," while another fan commented: "Just finished Series 3 of The A Word. Such a brilliant series, laughed and cried too many times. So brilliant to have the light shining on Autism in the mainstream without it being all the show is about. Well done. Perfection #theAword."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.