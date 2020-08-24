What is Shaun Evans and Suranne Jones' new drama Vigil about? Get the details Shaun Evans, Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are set to star in the new show

Shaun Evans might be best known for his role as Endeavour Morse in Endeavour, but the actor is having a busy time at the moment, and is set to star in the new BBC drama Vigil opposite Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie - and it looks amazing! Find out more about the upcoming series...

READ: David Tennant terrifies fans as Dennis Nilsen in new Des trailer

Suranne and Shaun will star opposite each other in the new drama

Written by Tom Edge, who has previously penned episodes in shows including The Crown and Strike, the official synopsis for the six-part series reads: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."

Shaun plays Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover in the hit show

Speaking about the subject matter, the showrunner said: "The ‘Continuous At Sea Deterrent’, better known as ‘Trident’, has been a contentious part of national life for half a century now, a stock of nuclear missiles kept hundreds of feet below the sea surface. But this world has rarely been explored on-screen. I can’t wait to take a BBC One audience down with us, into the pitch-black icy waters of the unseen Atlantic."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Since we still have to wait a while for Vigil, check out the trailer for David Tennant's new drama Des here

While Shaun has yet to speak about his character, Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover, Suranne, who plays DCI Amy Silva, opened up about the new series, saying: "Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting. Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

READ: Fans are saying the same thing about Betty Broderick in Netflix's Dirty John 2

"We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming." Rose, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones, added: "I was weaned on BBC drama and it is thrilling to be back working at a place that feels like home with Tom Edge's complex and gripping script. It will be a real honour to work with Suranne and I am looking forward to be filming back in Scotland."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.