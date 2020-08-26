Harlots on BBC has had viewers gripped ever since its first episode aired earlier this month. The drama, which stars Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay, is inspired by the real lives of women at the time and tells the story of Madam Margaret Wells and her two daughters who work in a brothel in 18th century London.

WATCH: BBC's Harlots official trailer

As well as its stellar cast, viewers are loving the gripping plot. But it seems one of the stars of the show is proud of the programme for another reason. Jessica, who plays Charlotte in the drama, explained to Glamour in 2019 that working with an all-female creative team was a highlight during her time on the show.

Jessica plays Charlotte in the BBC drama

She told the magazine: "It was definitely an amazing thing having an all-female creative team. When the credits of Harlot were given to me, alarm bells started going off in my head. It was such an interesting, essential story and I was concerned as to who was going to tell it.

"I met with Moira Buffini and Coky Giedroyc who are such exciting, incredible women who spend their lives making female-driven material and that was ultimately such a huge attraction to me because it felt like a safe space to experiment and delve into storylines that were going to be handled in a fantastic way."

Samantha Morton also stars

The cast also sees other well-known faces involved including Fantastic Beasts star Samantha Morton as brothel owner Margaret Wells. Lesley Manville, perhaps best known for her roles in Phantom Thread and Save Me, plays her main rival, Lydia Quigley.

The official synopsis for the period drama reads: "Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city's most valuable commercial activity - sex. Inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner."

