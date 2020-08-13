While some fans have been delighted over BBC Two's new series, Harlots, others have been somewhat less keen on the new period drama. The story follows a brothel owner who uses whatever she can, including her own daughters, to get the upper hand against her competitors.

Speaking about the show, one person tweeted: "Love love love #Harlots. Shame it's only three series. Hope someone picks it up - it has legs," while another added: "Have to say I'm enjoying #harlots immensely. I get the feeling the writer took every bonkers story & character they found in the archives & tossed them altogether."

Jessica Brown Findlay stars in the hit show

However, others were less keen, with one viewer writing: "I know I'm in a bad mood and everything but #Harlots is awful, isn't it. Seems to be all set design and costume. And are there no other actors? It's always the same faces." Another wrote: "I don’t normally give up after one episode but I just couldn’t bring myself to go on watching #Harlots. Judging from reactions to the latest episode I made a good decision."

The show has an all-star cast including Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay, who opened up about her role back in 2019. Chatting to Glamour, she said: "It was definitely an amazing thing having an all-female creative team. When the credits of Harlot were given to me, alarm bells started going off in my head. It was such an interesting, essential story and I was concerned as to who was going to tell it.

"I met with Moira Buffini and Coky Giedroyc who are such exciting, incredible women who spend their lives making female-driven material and that was ultimately such a huge attraction to me because it felt like a safe space to experiment and delve into storylines that were going to be handled in a fantastic way."