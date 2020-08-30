Lady Frederick Windsor talks 'tragic' character on BBC's Strike - get the details Are you looking forward to the return of Cormoran and Robin?

Lady Frederick Windsor, who is also known as Sophie Winkleman, is a keen actress as well as a member of the royal family, and is set to star in BBC's Strike season four! The series, which will be back on our screens on Sunday, stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, a private detective duo who solve grisly murders in London.

Strike returns with Lethal White on Sunday

In the new series, which is based on JK Rowling's novel Lethal White, Sophie will play Kinvara Chiswell, an unhappy wife and stepmother at odds with her husband's family. Speaking about the role, the actress told HELLO!: "Strike was a fabulous experience. My character is a very vulnerable, unhappy, quite lost and anxious woman, who protects herself with strange aggressiveness. She’s not very sympathetic."

Are you looking forward to the new series?

She continued: "She has a husband with older children and they all see her as the enemy. She’s a team rider and racer who takes refuge in her horses. She’s a bit tragic really, but I was fond of her by the end."

The star also opened up about meeting the Harry Potter author herself on the set, and was full of praise for Joanne. She said: "I’m a massive fan of hers. She’s an extraordinary woman, not only creative but incredibly philanthropic too. She was very elegant, quiet and clearly blazingly intelligent but she didn’t feel the need to shout about it. She was involved in the creative process but she dipped in and out and let the two brilliant producers and the director get on with their jobs."

Sophie with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor

Sophie is perhaps best known for starring as Zoey on Two and a Half Men, and as Big Suze in the Channel 4 sitcom, Peep Show. She has also previously enjoyed guest roles in Agatha Christie's Poirot and Death in Paradise.

Strike: Lethal White starts on Sunday 30 August on BBC One

