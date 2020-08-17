BBC's Strike to return with royal cast member! Get the details on season four The show stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as private investigators Cormoran and Robin

BBC's popular series Strike is nearly back for season four, and we can't wait to see what's in store for Cormoran and Robin! The series, which is based on JK Rowling's bestselling crime novels, follows two private detectives as they investigate grisly crimes in London. Here's everything you need to know about season four, including royal family member Lady Frederick Windsor's new role.

When is Strike season four out?

The show will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 30 August - the bank holiday weekend - while the second episode will air just one day later on Monday 31 August. This is the longest we've had to wait for a new series of the hit show, which previously aired back in 2018. Fortunately, it appears that filming was completed ahead of the lockdown earlier this year.

What is Strike season four about?

Based on the fourth novel in the Strike series, Lethal White, season four sees Cormoran and Robin working together while struggling with the aftermath of Robin's wedding to Matthew.

Tom will return as Cormoran for season four

The synopsis reads: "But there’s no time to mull on the new distance within their professional relationship, as a frightening visit from a potential client puts a new case on the table - and Robin and Strike set to work looking into reports of a strangled child.

"With the detective agency thriving, the duo are also recruited to investigate the blackmail of a Government Minister and Robin is tasked with going undercover in the House of Commons."

Who is in the cast of Strike season four?

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger will reprise their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, while Kerr Logan will be back as Robin's husband, Matthew. Spooks actor Robert Glenister will also star as Lord Chiswell, while Lady Frederick Windsor AKA Sophie Winkleman, will play his wife, Kinvara Chiswell.