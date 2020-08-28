Did you spot this Call the Midwife star in the Heartbeat? The actress has been in plenty of popular shows over the years

Heartbeat is one of those shows that never gets old. Although the police drama ended over ten years ago, plenty of fans have been loving watching classic episodes all over again for a much needed trip down memory lane.

Heartbeat was hugely popular back in its day

For those die-hard fans of the show, or perhaps those watching for the first time thanks to daytime showings on ITV, you may have noticed many a well-known face pop up throughout the 18 series. One of those stars is even known for her time on Heartbeat, who also recently appeared in other popular drama, Call the Midwife.

Georgie as Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife

Georgie Glen is a Scottish actress best known for her work in TV shows such as Waterloo Road, Doc Martin and many more. But in recent years she is known for playing Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife. Millicent Higgins is the surgery receptionist who works with GP Patrick Turner (played by Stephen McGann) and Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) at the local surgery and maternity home. Georgie's character takes her job very seriously and is seen wearing civilian uniform while working. Georgie made her debut as Mrs Higgin's in the 2018 Christmas special and has appeared ever since.

Georgie Glen played Georgie Miller in Heartbeat

In Heartbeat, Georgie played the role of Sergeant Georgie Miller. She first appeared on the ITV drama in 2000, before leaving a year later. She then popped up throughout the series between 2003 and 2005, before returning for the final series in 2010. Georgie Miller was a firm policewoman with strong discipline but was also considerate. Her character was one who often offered a shoulder to lean on, particularly to young male officers that she took a liking to.

Before her time on both Heartbeat and Call the Midwife, Georgie had numerous appearances in shows such as Soldier Soldier, The Bill and As Time Goes By. The 64-year-old actress' film credits include, Mrs Brown, Shakespeare in Love and My Week with Marilyn.

