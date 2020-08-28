Vera to return for season 11 - get the details! Are you a fan of the ITV crime drama?

Are you missing new episodes of Vera in your life? While the show is currently airing 2017's season seven on ITV, it has been confirmed that series 11 will be going ahead - and we can't wait!

Brenda Blethyn will be back as DCI Vera Stanhope for a six-part instalment and will begin filming from this autumn and again in spring 2021, with the first two episodes to air in 2021, and the remaining four in 2022.

Are you a fan of ITV's Vera?

So what can you expect from season 11? ITV has released a synopsis on the upcoming episodes, which reads: "The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument.

"DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected?"

Brenda opened up about the show coming back for season 11

The exciting statement from ITV continues: "As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done." Sounds brilliant, right?!

Chatting about returning as Vera, Brenda said: "I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera. The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Fans will have a while to wait, with the show coming out over 2021 and 2022

Speaking about being able to film, executive producer Phil Hunter said: "In the wake of the pandemic I'm especially thrilled to announce the return of Vera. Like many productions we had to postpone filming back in March and simultaneously begin working on a plan as to how we could bring the series back."

