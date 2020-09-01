Michael B. Jordan has shared a heartbreaking post paying tribute to his friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on 28 August from colon cancer.

Sharing a series of photos of the pair together, he wrote: "I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time."

Michael paid a touching tribute to Chadwick

Michael added that he wasn't aware of Chadwick's cancer diagnosis, explaining: "The thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit.

"You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

The pair starred opposite each other in Black Panther

He concluded: "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humour, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother."

Chadwick's passing was announced on his social media pages, with a section of the statement released by his family reading: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

The tweet announcing Chadwick's death and paying tribute to him is the most-liked tweet of all time

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

"It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."