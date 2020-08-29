Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel film, died of cancer on Friday aged 43.

Since the tragic news broke, Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson have dedicated heartbreaking messages to the Da 5 Bloods star.

Taking to Instagram, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wrote: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met. Sending love and support to all the family. RIP."

Brie Larson tweeted: "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

Chris Evans also dedicated a social media post to his late co-star, writing: "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana added: "My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life."

Josh Gad broke down in tears as he shared a filmed message on Instagram titled: "Goodbye my friend."

He told the camera: "There aren't words to express what an amazing human being Chadwick Boseman was. You come upon people in your life who are next level good. This was a man who was beyond talented, and who was so unbelievably giving not only as a performer, but as a human being."

Joe Biden, US Democratic presidential nominee for the 2020 election, took to Twitter to say: "The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

Oprah Winfrey wrote: "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."

Touchingly, Angela Bassett, who played Chadwick's on-screen mother in Black Panther, honoured her "sweet prince" in a lengthy statement in which she spoke of their deep connection.

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family.

"But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther.

"During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day.

"And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience.

"This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother. 'Thou aren’t not dead but flown afar.' All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince."

Chadwick's passing was announced on his social media pages, with a section of the statement released by his family reading: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

