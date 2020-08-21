RuPaul breaks silence following Chi Chi DeVayne's death aged 34 Chi Chi died from pneumonia after being hospitalised for a second time this year

RuPaul has broken his silence following the death of former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Chi Chi DeVayne, who tragically passed away from pneumonia. She was 34.

Chi Chi had appeared on two series of Drag Race

Posting on the reality show's Twitter account, RuPaul wrote: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

RuPaul paid tribute to Chi Chi on social media

Chi Chi, non-stage name Zavion Davenport, appeared on the show back in 2016 during season eight, and returned to the show for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2018.

Her family released a statement posted on Instagram, which read: "On behalf of the Davenport/Wyandon family it is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned 'Chi Chi Davayne' [...] His final words to his family and friends, 'Never give up!'"

Chi Chi starred on the show in 2016, and again in 2018 for All Stars

Her fans also took to Twitter to pay tribute, with one writing: "Chi Chi DeVayne really stood for the queens who arrived for Drag Race with no money alongside a sea of far wealthier competition and left Drag Race with everything - including our hearts." Scarlett BoBo, from Canada's Drag Race, wrote: "I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Chi Chi Devayne. What a ray of light and beautiful soul we just lost. Rest in so much power beautiful. You will be missed forever."