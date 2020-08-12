Fans of Gogglebox were heartbroken in May of this year when it was confirmed that June Bernicoff had passed away just three years after her husband Leon, who died in 2017. The pair were beloved by viewers thanks to their shared sense of humour and clear affection for each other, and back in June 2019, June spoke about her husband's last wishes for his involvement in the series, and how he almost didn't appear in his final episodes at all.

The long-married couple were on the show from 2013 until 2017

Speaking to Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show back in 2019, June had said that her husband had been in such poor health that she wasn't sure if he would make it through filming. "He hadn't been very well over the weekend, and I suggested he didn't do it," she admitted. But Leon was determined not to let loyal viewers down, and told her, 'I'm sitting here in my Christmas jumper waiting to entertain the nation!'" She added: "Such a diva really!"

June passed away in May 2020, three years after Leon's death

She also told Graham that Leon was hopeful about his future right up until the end. "Next series I'll be on it, don't you worry," he told his wife of 63 years. Sadly though, he died just before Christmas.

Channel 4 confirmed that June had passed away aged 82 with her "family by her side" earlier this year. Their statement read: "As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme's success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first ten series." The show's creator, Tania Alexander, tweeted: "June and Leon were the Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show's success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling."

