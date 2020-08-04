﻿
Will Young brother Rupert

Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 

Rupert's cause of death is yet to be confirmed

Emmy Griffiths

A representative for Will Young has confirmed that his twin brother, Rupert, has tragically passed away aged 41. In a statement to The Sun, he said: "I can confirm that Will’s brother has very sadly passed away. We would like to request privacy for Will and his family during this very difficult and sad time." 

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and tributes have poured in for Rupert, with one person tweeting: "So sad, rest in peace," while another added: "Devastated to hear this. Poor family. Let's hope they are left alone to grieve. Sending love to the whole family at this tragic time." 

Rupert has passed away aged 41 

The Evergreen singer has previously opened up about his brother in interviews, and once explained how being separated at a young age left him with PTSD, which eventually led to him dropping out of Strictly Come Dancing. Chatting on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast, he explained: "Now, with twins, they'll wrap them up together, but then they didn't. It was pretty heavy. We came to life together and then got pneumonia and was very ill."

Rupert's cause of death has not been confirmed

Speaking about leaving Strictly because of his PTSD, he continued: "I was really ill. I was dragging myself to rehearsals. I just couldn't do it anymore. It was so bad I thought - I'm not joking - I thought about breaking my leg."

He has also previously spoken about Rupert's struggle with alcoholism and depression, explaining: "There was a moment I remember, when I had to go to some awards thing. I had an album out, I was in a film and I was having a great time professionally. I had to drive past the train station, and I knew that he’d been there for a day, just drinking. But I knew I had to leave him alone. That was tough, of course it was, but you have to get on. And in that respect being so involved in work was a great thing." 

