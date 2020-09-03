Strictly Come Dancing 2020 announces seventh contestant - and we can't believe it! We're so looking forward to them putting on their dancing shoes!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the seventh contestant taking part in the hit dance competition, and we can't wait to see them in action! Bill Bailey will be taking to the ballroom for this year's show, which is set to begin in October. Cue the theme music!

READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: the celebrities confirmed so far

Loading the player...

WATCH: First three Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants revealed

Speaking about taking part in the iconic show, Bill said: "In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

Fans were delighted by the announcement, with one tweeting: "Excellent, can't wait. What a mixed bag we're getting, love it." Another wrote: "I'm so excited about this one."

Bill Bailey will compete on Strictly Come Dancing

Bill will be joining the likes of Nicola Adams, Ranvir Singh and Max George, who were announced earlier this week. Nicola is set to make history as the first same-sex pairing, and opened up about the news on BBC Breakfast, saying: "I asked the show about it, they wanted to know if I wanted to be on the show and I said 'Yeah I'll do it, but I want to dance with another female.'"

Nicola will be in a same-sex couple

MORE: Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev celebrates special milestone with baby Matteo

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is also joining the Strictly team and revealed the news on Greg James' Breakfast Show. She said: "As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dancefloor!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.