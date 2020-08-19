Strictly Come Dancing has announced that they are planning to pay a heartbreaking tribute to the late Caroline Flack in their upcoming one-off special, Strictly the Best of the Final.

READ: Tess Daly shares heartbreaking post with her fans

BBC bosses revealed that, alongside a shortened version of the beloved Christmas show, they would air a look back at the best of the finals, which will celebrate the finalists and their stunning routines over the years, with Caroline naturally having a place after winning the show alongside her partner, Pasha Kovalev, in 2014.

Caroline passed away in February

Pasha recently opened up about one of their finale dances during a Q&A, explaining: "Even when I think about it, I get goosebumps because Caroline believed in it and really embodied that dance and the character. When she was dancing, it was like no one else existed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pasha Kovalev speaks about Caroline Flack for the first time

"It was just her and I in a completely empty room, just dancing for ourselves – even with the audience around us and judges, millions of people watching from home. I guess we managed to channel our emotions and feelings into that routine that much we just dissolved in it and that was an unbelievable moment that I will always remember and cherish."

READ: Caroline Flack's mum faces further heartbreak

Caroline died by suicide in February, and ITV released a statement at the time which read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

The Love Island star with boyfriend Lewis Burton

Strictly has also announced that there will be three more episodes celebrating favourite moments from the show, including the nations favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals and Blackpool. The synopsis reads: "Each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments."