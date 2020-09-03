Behind the scenes with Lorraine Kelly as she returns to work - exclusive video The TV star shares her exclusive diary…

It's so good to be back at work this week and huge thanks to my lovely colleagues Christine Lampard and Andi Peters for holding the fort and taking care of my "baby". More of my team and crew have been able to get back to the studio rather than working from home, which makes things feel a bit more like the pre-Covid days.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Lorraine Kelly as she returns to work

We've lots of safety guidelines in place with everyone observing social distancing, wearing masks in communal areas and hand washing of course.

I actually still haven't been able to wear my wedding and engagement rings as my hands are so red and rough with all the soap and sanitising, but we can't afford to be complacent.

I'm now doing most of the interviews for my show with guests on Skype or WhatsApp from their houses, usually their kitchen, but hopefully over the next few months we might be able to get a few stars to come and sit with me on the set.

Of course, the stalwart that is Dr Hilary Jones has been coming in every day and we've also had some of our regular experts in the studio, like fashion guru Mark Heyes.

Lorraine returned to work this week

I was also lucky enough this week to see a preview of new blockbuster movie TENET in a proper screening room all by myself (amazing perk of the job) which was the first time I've been to the cinema since early March.

I'm talking to the star John David Washington (whose dad is top actor Denzel) next week. He's in LA, and because of the time difference I will be doing the interview on Zoom in the early evening from my own living room, so I will have to have a tidy up.

I've done a few interviews like this with Helen Mirren, Piers Brosnan and Brian Cox and it feels more like a chat with friends than an interview. I think the stars rather enjoy it to as they don't have to leave the house and it's far more relaxed. Will let you know how I get on.

Lorraine is on ITV weekdays at 9am.

