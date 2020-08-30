Exclusive: Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse shares excitement over show's return This will be Motsi's second stint on the BBC show

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Motsi Mabuse has confirmed she will be waltzing back onto our screens to resume her role as judge on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

READ: Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing!

"I'm excited to breathe in the Strictly air again and to be part of the buzz," the South African dancer told HELLO!. "I'm like lightning; I came, did my thing on Strictly and I think I left an impression. This year, I will be able to leave even more 'Motsi' behind."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares exciting Strictly Come Dancing news

Posing in the glamorous surroundings of the Ameron Frankfurt Neckarvillen Boutique hotel, not far from where she lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their two-year-old daughter, Motsi, 39, also spoke about fellow judge Bruno Tonioli's involvement in the show, which will see him share his thoughts remotely from the US where he is a judge on Dancing with the Stars, before returning to the studio later in the series.

READ: Who will replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly's Motsi Mabuse can't wait to come back to Strictly

"I think everybody has a special spot on the judging panel and Bruno is not replaceable. We all have to adjust. [Remote judging] may be an aspect of the show that we never knew was missing. We will have to see what works as we go."

Giving the magazine a rare glimpse into her life as a mum, Motsi said of her two-year-old daughter, whose name she prefers to keep private: "I love this stage of motherhood. It's such a beautiful time because she’s learning to speak, she’s very expressive, she’s a strong girl and very cheeky. There’s new things happening every day. I want to spend every breathing second with her."

Motsi opened up about motherhood in the exclusive interview

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing rumoured 2020 contestants

Filming last year's Strictly saw Motsi spend time away from her little girl, travelling between Germany and the UK to film. With travel restrictions constantly changing at the moment, Motsi explained she does not yet know how she will be splitting her time between her family in Germany and working in the UK.

"I will have to wait and see. The most important thing for me is the safety of me, my family and the Strictly team." The star also opened up about the milestone birthday she will celebrate next April: her 40th. "People always talk about being more comfortable in themselves in their 40s. I’ve been so lucky and I am excited for what’s to come next," she said.

To read the full interview, grab the latest issue of HELLO!