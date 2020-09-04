Take a look back at this Strictly star's time on Heartbeat Joe McFadden played PC Joe Mason in the drama

Classic police drama Heartbeat is back on our screens providing some much-needed nostalgia. Over its 18-year run, the stars of the show have been favoured as Ashfordly's resident officers, doctors and more, and many actors went on to success in other areas of show business – including in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom!

WATCH: Joe McFadden and Katya Jones lift the glitterball trophy

Joe McFadden, who starred in the final two series of Heartbeat, joined the BBC show in 2017 and went onto lift the iconic glitterball trophy. Take a look at his career below...

Joe McFadden: Heartbeat

Joe joined the police drama in 2007 for the beginning of series 17 and remained a main character until the show wrapped a year later. Joe played PC Joe Mason, an officer known for "setting his own rules". His character took over Rob Walker's posting in temporary position, however the officer eventually remained at Ashfordly police and went on to become a permanent Aidensfield village bobby.

The actor played PC Joe Mason in the drama

His character had a relationship with Nurse Carol Cassidy, played by Lisa Kay. The two's relationship wasn't all smooth sailing and hit the rocks a number of times over his time on the show, however, the couple reunited at the end of the show. We love a happy ending!

Joe McFadden: Strictly Come Dancing

Joe joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in 2017 for the show's fifteenth series. The actor was couple with professional Katya Jones and was amongst other well-known names including JLS star Aston Merrygold, Alexandra Burke, Gemma Atkinson and many more. However, it was Joe that sailed through the completion, impressing the judges week after week with each routine from his tango to the samba, and he and Katya eventually reached the final before lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

Joe and Katya lifted the trophy in 2017

Despite being thrilled with his Strictly win at the time, the actor did admit that being crowned champion didn't have a "huge" impact on his career. He told BBC News: "Strictly didn't have the massive impact on my career that I thought it might. "Maybe it's one of those slow-burners. And in five years' time, I'll see it's made a difference. "But then, dancing on an entertainment show is so far removed from acting, why should it have had a massive effect?"

What else has Joe McFadden been in?

Before appearing in Heartbeat and Strictly, Joe had a number of roles in TV shows such as The Crow Road, Scottish soap Take the High Road and the short film Alien Invasion. He's also known for his role as Raffaello "Raf" di Lucca in medical drama Holby City. After Strictly, the actor continued to work in performing arts and landed a role in the musical Priscilla.

Joe has had a number of other TV roles over the years

On joining the stage show, Joe admitted that his time on Strictly helped him prepare. He told the Sunday Post: "I don't know if I would have done this if I hadn't been through Strictly," he admitted. "It taught me you don't always have to feel comfortable. Sometimes it's better to jump into the unknown. I've become a little braver about the challenges I take on, and Priscilla certainly is a challenge."

