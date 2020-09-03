Ant and Dec confirm reunion with Cat Deeley for SM:TV reboot The I'm a Celebrity presenters revealed the news on Thursday

After a lot of pleading from fans, Ant and Dec have finally confirmed that a very special reunion of late 90s children programme SM:TV is happening! The presenting duo announced the news while appearing on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and explained that the gang, including Cat Deeley, had already reunited to film a "look back" episode.

Ant and Dec confirmed a reunion episode of SM:TV has been filmed

Dec told Zoe: "There's definitely an SM:TV reunion. We've filmed a show looking back at the story of SM:TV and how it came about. That's going to be on later in the year. We've recorded that already."

While the reunion episode has already been filmed, Dec also explained how the team were keen to film a proper reboot of the hit programme. "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'" He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

SM:TV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

Ant, Dec and Cat hosted the show from 1998 until 2003

The news of the reboot comes soon after the TV favourites appeared on This Morning to discuss the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity, which saw the two dodge questions about potential contestants. The hosts were quizzed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the rumoured contestant – leaving them forced to respond to the reports.

Holly exclaimed to the presenters: "All I'm saying is Carole Baskin?" to which Ant coyly responded: "That is a rumour yes." Dec looked equally as put on the spot, before Ant added further: "We can't comment on the bookings, but the rumours are there."

