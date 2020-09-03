Who is Heartbeat star John Duttine and where is he now? The actor played Sergeant George Miller in the police drama

Heartbeat is back on our screens after almost ten years and viewers are no doubt loving the nostalgia that comes with watching classic episodes. The police drama, which began in 1992, made household names out of its regular cast including Nick Berry, Tricia Penrose and many more.

Other actors were also known and loved for their time on the show, including John Duttine. But where is the actor now? We've done some investigating and here's all you need to know…

John Duttine: Heartbeat

John joined Heartbeat in 2004 and played Sergeant George Miller in the police drama until the end of the show in 2010. His character was known as being a blunt but fair officer, who had a distinguished military background from World War Two. Sergeant Miller was also known as being married to the job, and kept his family life private away from the village of Ashfordly.

What else has John Duttine been in?

Prior to appearing in Heartbeat, John had a number of roles in other TV shows such as A Pin to See the Peep Show alongside Francesca Annis, the 1978 BBC adaptation of Wuthering Heights, To Serve Them All My Days and Ain't Misbehavin'. John's film credits include Who Dares Wins, Jesus of Nazareth and The Hawk.

John has also starred in Doc Martin

Where is John Duttine now?

In recent years, John has appeared in other popular TV dramas including Midsomer Murders, Taggart, Doc Martin, EastEnders and plenty others. His most recent work, however, comes in the form of ITV and Netflix Paranoid, released in 2016. John can be found at his home in Cornwall with his wife, fellow actress Mel Martin.

The pair married in 1998 and have even appeared on screen together in Heartbeat, Casualty and Talking to Strange Men. Mel is known for her work in shows like Bergerac, Business as Usual and Game, Set, Match.

