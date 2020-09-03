When will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start? Are you excited that the dancing show is nearly back?

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our screens very soon, and we can't wait to see the return of that iconic dance floor, our favourite judges along with a brand new line-up of celebrity contestants.

Of course, plenty will have changed in the new show due to social distancing. Most notably, the show will have a later start than usual, and will only last for eight weeks instead of its usual 12. While we know that the series will return in October, when will it most definitely be back on our screens?

The launch show usually takes place two weeks before the show

The launch show tends to take place two weeks before the series begins, in which the celebrities begin training and rehearsals, and should this go ahead in the same way as previous years, it might mean that we're looking at a later start date in October, with the launch show potentially taking place on 3 October, for the competition to begin on 17 October.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

However, since Halloween is such a big week for the show, with the celebrity dancers expected to be at a certain standard of performing by the iconic episode, this could mean that the series will be starting much earlier in October, giving a short break between the launch show and the main show than in previous years.

Having covered Strictly for four years, HELLO!'s TV and Film editor, Emmy Griffiths, said: "Strictly generally follows such a tried and tested routine, it would be surprising if they change their usual two-week rehearsal time and jumped straight into the dancing competition, so I would expect to see a mid to late October air date for the show. That being said, since everything has changed thanks to COVID-19, what is just one more rule change?"

There are just two names left to be announced for the new series' line-up. So far, the series has welcomed EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers and Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

