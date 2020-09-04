Strictly Come Dancing reveal twelfth and final contestant – find out who it is! The countdown is officially on!

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up is officially complete after BBC bosses announced the twelfth and final contestant. Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith will be taking the ballroom to join the other 11 celebrities making up the new series.

The Rt Hon Jacqui Smith is the twelfth and final contestant in the line-up

On joining the BBC show, the former politician said: "I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly – and that’s very rare for me. Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing." She added: "I couldn’t be in better hands with the Strictly team and I’m going to throw myself into the challenge. Watch out!"

Jacqui Smith is joining the likes of Clara Amfo and more

Plenty of Strictly fans reacted to the final contestant announcement on social media. One person tweeted: Yay!!! I love a bit of Jacqui Smith", while a second person tweeted simply: "Welcome!!!"

Jacqui, who served as Home Secretary under Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2009, will be joining the likes of BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo, Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams and plenty more. On Friday morning, the 11th contestant was announced as singer and online sensation HRVY.

Jamie Laing is returning to the ballroom

On joining the 2020 Strictly family, HRVY, whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year."

He added further: "I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now." The latest famous face will be joining the likes of Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who had to drop out last year due to injury, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers – all of whom were announced on Wednesday.

On getting the chance to compete in the Strictly ballroom once again, Jamie said: "I'm back, I'm really excited. I'm over the moon that I actually get to come back and dance again... It's going to be unbelievably amazing." Other stars taking part in the series include Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Ranvir Sing and Max George.

