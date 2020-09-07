BBC releases trailer for Doctor Foster spin-off – and it looks amazing! Life is due out later in the autumn

If, like us, you were a big fan of Doctor Foster, then you'll be thrilled to learn that a new spin-off drama is coming to the BBC very soon.

MORE: When is JK Rowling's next Strike novel out?

The new show, called Life, is a six-part series following the life of Pilates teacher Anna, now going by the name of Belle, who was the neighbour of Suranne Jones' character Gemma in the 2015 drama series, after she decides to leave her hometown and star her life again. Watch the trailer below…

MORE: Sheridan Smith reveals surprising reason behind hairstyle on Black Work

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC release trailer for Doctor Foster spin-off

The Crown and Cobra star Victoria Hamilton will reprise her role as Belle who is restarting her life after splitting from her husband Neil (Adam James), who also featured in Doctor Foster and is due to make an appearance in the spin-off. The official synopsis for the show reads: "Set in Manchester, Life follows the stories of the residents of a large house divided into four flats.

Victoria Hamilton is reprising her Doctor Foster character for the new drama

"As each of the four stories unfold and intertwine in surprising ways, they tell a larger story about what happens when we step out of our personal space and take a closer look into other people's lives. Life explores love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between."

Life is a spin-off from Doctor Foster

As well as telling Belle's story, the new series also follows the lives of Gail, played by Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman, whose life is thrown into question after a chance encounter; David, played by Adrian Lester, whose marriage is shaken by his brush with temptation; and Hannah, portrayed by Melissa Johns, whose relationship is tested by the return of a former flame.

Life also stars other well-known TV stars such as Hollyoaks actress Saira Choudhry, The Last Detective star Peter Davidson and Detectorists actress Rachel Stirling. A release date for the new six-part drama is yet to be announced, but the show is due out in autumn.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.