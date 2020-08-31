Meet the cast of Strike: Lethal White

Strike: Lethal White is back on our screens, and we are thrilled that Cormoran and Robin are on the cast once again, this time investigating the claims from a disturbed young man that he once witnessed the murder of a child - and it has haunted him ever since.

Tom Burke - Cormoran Strike

Perhaps best known for BBC's The Three Musketeers, we adore Tom as the gruff, war veteran detective. He opened up about how Cormoran's relationship with his ex Charlotte will play a bigger part in the new series, explaining: "It’s not immediately obvious why somebody like Strike would get so caught up with somebody like Charlotte.

"But I suspect a lot of his behaviour is to do with a kind of comfort or insulation - he likes his stodgy food, his beer, and he’s had this strange, painful childhood which is still a raw nerve. His relationship with Charlotte is like somebody wilfully running towards pain."

Holliday Grainger - Robin Ellacott

Holliday is brilliant as the up-and-coming sleuth Robin, and is also well known for her roles in The Borgias, Cinderella and Lady Chatterley's Lover. Speaking about the show's love triangle between Robin's husband Matthew and Cormoran, she said: "I think we’re all just rooting for her and Strike, aren’t we? She and Matthew have to end.

"And maybe that’s because she’s growing into the person she’s meant to become, doing the work she was meant to. Something she’s brilliant at, passionate about, and which Matthew has been totally unsupportive of from the very start. We see their relationship begin to strain from the very moment she takes the job and starts to become the person she wants to be. The person she is."

Kerr Logan - Matthew Suncliffe

Kerr plays the somewhat unlikeable Matthew, Robin's disapproving husband who is suspicious of Strike and hates her job as a PI. The actor has previously starred in Victoria, Game of Thrones and Alias Grace. Chatting about Matthew in the latest series, he explained: "For me, Matthew represents a breed of men that, I hope, is dying out. Someone with an old-school, old-fashioned view of women and what a relationship between a man and woman should look like."

Sophie Winkleman - Kinvara Chiswell

Sophie, or Lady Frederick Windsor, is both a member of the royal family and an actress! Chatting to HELLO! about her role in Strike, she said: "Strike was a fabulous experience. My character is a very vulnerable, unhappy, quite lost and anxious woman, who protects herself with strange aggressiveness. She’s not very sympathetic." Sophie has previously starred in Two and a Half Men, Poirot and Death in Paradise. She is also perhaps best known as Big Suze in Peep Show.

Natalie Gumede - Lorelei

Natalie plays the lovely Lorelei, Cormoran's kind and thoughtful new girlfriend who tries to be supportive of his demanding job, despite his burgeoning feelings towards Robin. She has previously starred in Rig 45, Death in Paradise and Jekyll & Hyde.

Robert Glenister - Jasper Chiswell

Robert is best known for starring in Spooks and Cold Feet. In the new season, he plays the Minister for Culture who is a somewhat unpleasant man. He hires Strike and Robin as he is being blackmailed from two different sources. The case peaks Strike's interest as Billy, the disturbed young man who saw a murder, grew up on the Chiswell estate, and he wonders whether the two are related.

Natasha O’Keeffe - Charlotte Campbell

Peaky Blinders actress Natasha is set to play Cormoran's ex-girlfriend Charlotte, with whom he shares a very volatile, complicated relationship. "Charlotte has been written as a haunting presence for Strike, probably the worst kind of ex that you could possibly want," she joked. "She’s manipulative and has a way of being there at the very moment someone’s feeling their weakest. The quintessential evil ex, you might say. But, despite all that, she’s also rooted in something real."

Adam Long - Rafe Chiswell

As a member of the Chiswell family, Rafe is seen as something of a hell-raiser, having killed someone while driving, but has since tried to mend his ways. The role is a far cry from playing the weak-willed and increasingly desperate Lewis Whippey in Happy Valley. He has also starred in Bancroft and The Passing Bells.

