When is JK Rowling's next Strike novel out? Are you looking forward to the next Strike novel?

Fans are loving the new adaptation from JK Rowling's Strike series, Lethal White. The fourth series of the hit show, based on the novel of the same name, sees Cormoran and Robin look into the accusations from a disturbed young man that he had seen a girl murdered in the woods as a child.

READ: Meet the cast of Strike: Lethal White

So when will we be finding out what comes next for our favourite detective duo? Find out when Robert Galbraith AKA Joanne's new Strike novel will be released...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strike: Lethal White trailer

Luckily for fans, it is sooner than you might think! The fifth instalment of the hit series, Troubled Blood, will be out on 15 September, and is available for pre-order now.

Robin and Cormoran will be back in Troubled Blood

The synopsis for the new novel reads: "Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he is approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough – who went missing in mysterious circumstances in 1974. The relish of solving a 40yr old cold case is too much for Strike to ignore, even if he soon discovers that cold cases can also prove to be deadly."

The new book is out in mid-September

Much like Lethal White, the novel is quite the tall order, and is 944 pages! We don't know about you, but we can't wait to get stuck in.

READ: Lady Frederick Windsor talks 'tragic' character on BBC's Strike - get the details

The next novel is likely to continue Robin and Cormoran's budding relationship, with Strike star Holliday Grainger opened up about ahead of season four, telling the BBC: "I think we’re all just rooting for her and Strike, aren’t we? She and Matthew have to end.

"And maybe that’s because she’s growing into the person she’s meant to become, doing the work she was meant to. Something she’s brilliant at, passionate about, and which Matthew has been totally unsupportive of from the very start."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.