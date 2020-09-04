Gardeners' World is the perfect antidote after a busy working week. Fans love nothing more than settling down and watching the comforting show and taking notes for some fabulous garden inspiration. The crew on the show is another reason for its popularity. From beloved host Monty Don to fellow garden expert Arit Anderson, the presenters are known and loved from their time on the BBC show.

Adam is a co-host on Gardeners' World

Another host that has proved a hit with viewers, is Adam Frost. While he's been a co-host on the show since 2016, many might not know a huge amount about Adam, here's all you need to know about the TV star below...

Adam Frost bio

Adam Frost is a horticulture expert and TV presenter best known for his work on Gardeners' World. Alongside his presenting stint on the BBC programme, he runs his own garden design company, Adam Frost Design, based in Stamford. Through his design company, established in 1996, Adam also runs his own workshops for budding gardeners to pass on his green-fingered skills and knowledge.

Adam regularly posts garden inspiration to his Instagram

According to his website, the presenter credits his passion and skills for the great outdoors as a result of his time growing up and working on his grandparents allotments as a child.

Adam Frost career

Before joining Gardeners' World, Adam came to prominence thanks to his successes at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. The horticulture pro has won an impressive seven gold medals at the competition – which led him to become a well-known expert in his field. Earlier on in his career, the 51-year-old worked alongside author, gardener, and former Gardeners' World star Geoff Hamilton which proved to be his big break.

Monty Don is the main presenter of the BBC show

Adam often posts stunning pictures of his outdoor creations to his Instagram page, much to the delight of his followers. More recently, the presenter posted a video of some fruit plants alongside the caption: "Today's joy, Harvest time." One person wrote in the comments: "Wow you’ll need some help harvesting all of those!" While another said: "Wish mine looked like yours. Could do with a pruning master class!"

Adam Frost Gardeners' World

In 2016, Adam joined the Gardeners' World family alongside TV favourites such as Geoff Hamilton, Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don. The BBC show has been running since 1968 offering the best of the best tips and trick for improving anyone's outdoor space.

