Where is Agatha Christie's Poirot's Hugh Fraser now? Hugh Fraser has become a novelist! Get the details

Agatha Christie's Poirot was hugely popular throughout its run from 1989 to 2013, with David Suchet (who played Hercule Poirot), being the only actor to appear in all 13 seasons of the show.

Poirot's trusting pal, Captain Arthur Hastings, was played by Hugh Fraser in seasons one to eight, and again in season 13. But what has the actor been up to since then? Find out here...

Hugh Fraser is now a published novelist

Hugh, 74, has starred in Lawrence: After Arabia as Lord Allenby and appears in the 2020 film, The Haunted Hotel. He has done a small amount of voice work since the show, and voiced the Sat Nav in With Love From... Suffolk back in 2016 as well as the voice of Alfred Pennyworth in the video game Batman: Arkham VR. Furthermore, the actor has turned his talents to writing fiction, and has published four novels since 2015 as part of the Rina Walker series; Harm, Threat, Malice and Stealth.

The actor played Captain Arthur Hastings

The synopsis for his debut novel reads: "Notting Hill 1956: Fifteen-year-old Rina is scavenging and stealing to support her siblings and her alcoholic mother. When a local gangster attacks her younger sister, Rina wreaks revenge and kills him. Innocence betrayed, Rina faces the brutality of the post-war London underworld - a world that teaches her the skill to kill." Sounds interesting!

Hugh Fraser played the roles seasons one to eight and season 13

Chatting to Blog About the Box, Hugh previously opened up about his favourite moment from filming Poirot, explaining: "I think probably Murder on the Links is my favourite one to remember because it’s the one in which Hastings got the girl, who he subsequently married. Having been frustrated so often, after developing a passion for some auburn-haired beauty and then for one reason or another not been able to pursue or develop the relationship. So that’s a favourite.

"ABC Murders was also great fun, where I turned up back from Africa with my crocodile. So those are two that remain a nice memory."